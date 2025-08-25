Avista Corporation $AVA Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.67% of Avista worth $123,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avista by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Stock Performance

Avista stock opened at $37.2690 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. Avista Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 88.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $38,727.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

