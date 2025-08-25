Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 12,267 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,488,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $127,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.