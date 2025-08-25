Moelis & Company $MC Stock Holdings Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 95,114 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $131,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,747 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 494,123 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 457.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 485,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 398,129 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $19,561,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $16,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $72.6020 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.70. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.36%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

