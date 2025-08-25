CDW Corporation $CDW Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,916,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

CDW Stock Up 1.7%

CDW stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CDW Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $231.38. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.