Norinchukin Bank The Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,239.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $57.09 on Monday. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

