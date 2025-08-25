Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 173.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.70.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $188.73 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.99 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

