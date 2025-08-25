Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.90 Million Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 790.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.53% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

BIZD opened at $15.94 on Monday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

