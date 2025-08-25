AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stake in LCI Industries $LCII

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 189.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 535.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 4,483.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 15.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LCII opened at $107.4470 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.31 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.25.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 76.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

