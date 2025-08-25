Allstate Corp Grows Stake in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Allstate Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 236.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 5.2%

NYSE EMN opened at $69.4520 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

