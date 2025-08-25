11,459 Shares in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 287.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8,642.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COLM. Cfra Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $56.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.