Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,809,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,815,000 after buying an additional 595,377 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,606,000 after buying an additional 1,235,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,755,000 after buying an additional 949,699 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,945,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,753,000 after buying an additional 278,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after buying an additional 1,360,243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $54.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

