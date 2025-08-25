Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 105,473 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FIIG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,473 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.86% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $21.07 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

