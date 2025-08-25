Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 495.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $423.9190 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.22. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TT. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

