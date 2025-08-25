AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stake in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $17.6880 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

