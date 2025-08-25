AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stake in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,533,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC opened at $25.2150 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Archrock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

