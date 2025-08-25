Contrasting Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Radio One and Gaia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radio One 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gaia 0 0 2 1 3.33

Gaia has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. Given Gaia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than Radio One.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radio One $449.67 million 0.17 -$105.39 million ($3.46) -0.48 Gaia $90.36 million 1.60 -$5.23 million ($0.19) -30.26

This table compares Radio One and Gaia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gaia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Radio One. Gaia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radio One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Radio One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Radio One shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Gaia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Radio One has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radio One and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radio One -38.19% 13.04% 2.28% Gaia -5.06% -5.00% -3.36%

Summary

Gaia beats Radio One on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radio One

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of April 30, 2023, it owned and/or operated 66 broadcast stations, including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations under the Radio One tradename located in 13 urban markets. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network; and CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network. The Reach Media segment operates syndicated programming, including the Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website, as well as other event related activities. The Digital segment owns Interactive One, a digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including Cassius and Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices. Its network includes Yoga channel, which provides access to streaming yoga, Eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that offers content in the areas of spiritual growth, personal development, and expanded consciousness; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that provides access to interviews and presentations in the ancient wisdom and metaphysics genre. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

