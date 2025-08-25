Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target at $99.60

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.60.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,519.28. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,340 shares of company stock valued at $24,250,303. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,206,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79,082 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Charles Schwab by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 87,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 48,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $95.6510 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

