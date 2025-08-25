GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.1111.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

GMS opened at $109.8950 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99. GMS has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $110.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 179,133 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $19,713,586.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,646,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,244,280.90. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $541,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,108.50. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,627 shares of company stock valued at $37,808,097 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,437,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,476,000 after purchasing an additional 189,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 933,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,287,000 after purchasing an additional 212,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

