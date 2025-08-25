Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) vs. Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Head-To-Head Review

Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Engine Group and Ondas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Engine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ondas 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ondas has a consensus target price of $4.6667, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Ondas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ondas is more favorable than Global Engine Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Engine Group $6.33 million 2.27 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Ondas $7.19 million 136.87 -$38.01 million ($0.52) -8.63

This table compares Global Engine Group and Ondas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Engine Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ondas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Engine Group and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Engine Group N/A N/A N/A Ondas -300.11% -130.48% -43.38%

Summary

Ondas beats Global Engine Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Engine Group

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services. It serves telecom operators; data center and cloud computing services providers; and IoT solutions providers, resellers, and users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

