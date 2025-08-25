Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,443,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,093,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 584,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,967,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,507,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after buying an additional 73,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 365,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $11.3740 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.