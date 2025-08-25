Critical Analysis: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DXC Technology and SoundHound AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 5 0 0 1.83 SoundHound AI 0 3 5 1 2.78

Valuation & Earnings

DXC Technology currently has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.51%. SoundHound AI has a consensus price target of $13.3571, suggesting a potential upside of 6.35%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than SoundHound AI.

This table compares DXC Technology and SoundHound AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $12.87 billion 0.20 $389.00 million $2.06 6.92 SoundHound AI $84.69 million 60.46 -$350.68 million ($0.63) -19.94

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SoundHound AI. SoundHound AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of SoundHound AI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of SoundHound AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and SoundHound AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 2.96% 18.59% 4.69% SoundHound AI -171.81% -73.13% -40.68%

Summary

DXC Technology beats SoundHound AI on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions, which enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. This segment also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services; provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates a wide spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as helps to operate and improve bank cards, payment and lending process and operations, and customer experiences. The GIS segment offers security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for migrating to the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. This segment also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improves the total cost of ownership; and orchestrates hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant. The company's products also include CaiNET software that uses machine learning to enhance how domains work together to handle queries; CaiLAN software that arbitrates responses so users get answers from the right domain; Dynamic Interaction a real-time, multimodal customer service interface; Smart Ordering which offers an easy-to-understand voice assistant for restaurants; Employee Assist; automatic speech recognition; natural language understanding; wake words; custom domains; text-to-speech; and embedded voice solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

