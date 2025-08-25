Norinchukin Bank The Buys 2,323 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $3,599,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Mosaic by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 496,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Mosaic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 103,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $32.4920 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

