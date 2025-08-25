Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 267,659 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 178,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 21,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $81.2970 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.80. Albemarle Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.38%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

