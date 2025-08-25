Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 29,388 SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SN opened at $116.8580 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $128.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SN. Zacks Research raised SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

