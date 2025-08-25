Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 211.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $190.7530 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $209.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPXC. Wall Street Zen raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

