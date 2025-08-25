Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.23% of CareDx worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CareDx by 76.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after buying an additional 1,153,011 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,239,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $9,502,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 428,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in CareDx by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,207,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after buying an additional 330,627 shares during the period.

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. CareDx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $202,521.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,125.04. This represents a 21.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 19,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $385,880.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,182.10. This represents a 26.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

