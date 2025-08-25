FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) CEO Sells $16,771.44 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Adams sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $16,771.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,204.12. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $42.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.72. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.88%. Equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FS Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FS Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSBW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 489.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.