Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT) CFO Buys $19,783.84 in Stock

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Handy purchased 18,664 shares of Giftify stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $19,783.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 236,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,075.84. This trade represents a 8.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Giftify Price Performance

Shares of Giftify stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Giftify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $33.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -1.54.

Institutional Trading of Giftify

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Giftify stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Free Report) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Giftify worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Giftify Company Profile

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

