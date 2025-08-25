Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.6250.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

INTA stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.42, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.73. Intapp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 13,977 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $587,872.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,624,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,587,205.58. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,872 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $120,796.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,442.20. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,767. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 74.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 356.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

