iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Stock Holdings Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $195.7520 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.4710.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

