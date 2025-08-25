NNN REIT, Inc. $NNN Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 159.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 140.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the first quarter worth about $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 104,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 19.5% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NNN REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NNN REIT Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NNN opened at $42.4170 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. NNN REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $226.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NNN REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

