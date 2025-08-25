Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 95,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. OFC Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,292,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 180,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 73,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1635 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.