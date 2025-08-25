Allstate Corp Raises Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Veralto were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 31.2% in the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 14.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,088,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,264,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Veralto Stock Up 0.6%

VLTO stock opened at $109.0850 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

