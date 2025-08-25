Allstate Corp Has $793,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 100.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.9%

MOH stock opened at $174.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

