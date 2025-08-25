Allstate Corp Has $755,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Allstate Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after buying an additional 880,058 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,038,000 after buying an additional 780,616 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,135.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 707,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 649,864 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,869,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 680,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,600,000 after buying an additional 431,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

SSNC opened at $90.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

