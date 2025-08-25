Allstate Corp Acquires 2,919 Shares of Kellanova $K

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 14.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $878,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 35.1% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 91,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 113,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $9,164,348.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,212,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,058,719.26. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $100,975,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $80.1150 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.27. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

