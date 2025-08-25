Allstate Corp Lowers Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Allstate Corp lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,960,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,264 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 121,775 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,010,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,605,000 after acquiring an additional 385,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 529.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE COLD opened at $14.9180 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.52, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The company had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

