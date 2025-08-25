Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 5,574 Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $418,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,082. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $136,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 123,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,255,120.14. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $165.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.01. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Natera from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

