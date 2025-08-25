Norinchukin Bank The Buys 536 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in First Solar were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $114,730,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 32.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $306,909,000 after purchasing an additional 592,444 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $349,617,000 after purchasing an additional 405,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,668,919,000 after purchasing an additional 378,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 306,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,691 shares of company stock worth $8,248,477 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $202.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.11. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.84.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

