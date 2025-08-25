Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 49.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 12,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 114,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $440.29 on Monday. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.20.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.29.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

