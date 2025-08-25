NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NorthWestern Energy Group stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

