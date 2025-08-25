Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Porch Group (PRCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) recently:

8/21/2025 – Porch Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2025 – Porch Group was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/13/2025 – Porch Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2025 – Porch Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2025 – Porch Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

7/2/2025 – Porch Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $9.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2025 – Porch Group is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2025 – Porch Group was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating.

Insider Activity

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $336,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 172,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,095.33. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,078,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,115.20. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $2,032,700. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Articles

