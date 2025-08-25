Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Sony in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Sony by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Sony Trading Up 3.4%
NYSE:SONY opened at $28.5750 on Monday. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Sony Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
