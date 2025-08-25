Credit Agricole S A Sells 13,749 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 54,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:NLY opened at $21.1350 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.2%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

