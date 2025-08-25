Candriam S.C.A. Sells 4,549 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 164,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.26.

Insider Activity at Invitation Home

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at $21,481,727.93. This trade represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Home Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.2340 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. Invitation Home has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

