Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,583,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,256 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,517,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 595,684 shares during the period. Seven Six Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $5,627,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $4,789,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $3,929,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $9.6550 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.67.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

