Candriam S.C.A. Sells 3,698 Shares of Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 30.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank Of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Bank Of Montreal Trading Up 1.9%

BMO opened at $114.6750 on Monday. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Bank Of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.13%.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

