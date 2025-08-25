CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Financial Comparison

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CyberArk Software and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 17 14 0 2.45 Varonis Systems 0 3 13 0 2.81

CyberArk Software currently has a consensus target price of $435.1071, suggesting a potential downside of 1.39%. Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $59.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.24%. Given Varonis Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

91.8% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CyberArk Software and Varonis Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $1.20 billion 18.17 -$93.46 million ($3.37) -130.93 Varonis Systems $550.95 million 12.02 -$95.76 million ($0.92) -64.25

CyberArk Software has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. CyberArk Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varonis Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CyberArk Software has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software -13.78% 0.44% 0.27% Varonis Systems -17.30% -23.06% -5.76%

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Varonis Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints. The company also provides workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure web sessions, workforce password management, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; Conjur Enterprise and Conjur Cloud, which offers a secrets management solution for specific requirements; Secrets Hub, a centralized visibility and management platform; Cloud Security solutions; Identity Management solutions, including lifecycle management, identity flows, identity compliance, and directory services; and Secure Browser. The company serves financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. It offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides data Classification engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It serves its products to financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, technology, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, education and construction, and engineering sectors. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and resellers. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.