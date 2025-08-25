Candriam S.C.A. Sells 746,919 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,919 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.34. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

