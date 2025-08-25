Credit Agricole S A Sells 4,549 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.5940 on Monday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The firm had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

